PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Pirates fans, what are your feelings for the upcoming summer season?
On Wednesday, FanGraphs updated its projections for the 60-game schedule, and it is bad news for Pirate fans.
The ZiPS projected standings have Pittsburgh finishing 26-34 and missing the playoffs.
The projections give the Pirates a 13.8 percent chance of making the playoffs, a 6.7 percent chance of winning the division, a 7.1 percent chance of securing a Wild Card spot and a 0.9 percent chance of winning the World Series.
Three teams in the National League have a smaller percentage chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.
The season will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks. Each team will play 10 games against each of its four division rivals and four games vs. each of the five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league, according to details obtained by The Associated Press.
Click here for more on FanGraph’s projections.
