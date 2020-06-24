PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is making a Taco Salad perfect for summer dinners on the porch!

Taco Salad

Ingredients:

1 medium Vidalia onion, chopped

2 pounds lean ground beef or ground turkey

2 (1 1/4 ounce) packages taco seasoning mix (I prefer the spicy blend)

2 cups grated cheddar cheese (or more to taste)

1 red onion, chopped

2 heads iceberg lettuce, chopped

4 Roma tomatoes, chopped

2 avocados, peeled and chopped

1 ½ cups black olives, sliced

1 bag tortilla chips

Catalina dressing (See recipe)

Directions:

In a non-stick skillet, sauté the Vidalia onion until translucent and then add the ground beef or ground turkey. Continue to cook until the meat shows no visible signs of pink and is cooked through. Add in 1 package taco mix (and water according to the package direction); set aside to cool completely.

Place the chopped lettuce in the bottom of a large bowl. Running down the middle of the bowl, spoon the cooled meat taco mixture. Arrange the tomatoes, cheddar cheese, avocados, red onion and olives in sections around the taco meat and then sprinkle the second package of taco seasoning mix to taste over the salad. When ready to serve, pour the salad dressing over the salad with enough dressing to taste.

Just before serving, top the salad with of the crushed tortilla chips leaving the rest on the side for your guests who want extra chips and place a bowl of salsa on the side.

Serves: 8

Catalina Dressing:

Ingredients:

½ cup sugar

½ cup red wine vinegar

½ canola oil

¼ cup ketchup

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon dried celery flakes

½ teaspoon Adobo seasoning

Directions: Blend ingredients together in the jar of a blender until smooth.