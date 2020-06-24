Comments
MCKEESPORT (KDKA) – Several people are being questioned in connection to a shooting that took place in McKeesport.
According to police, a woman and her friends shot her former boyfriend at Harrison Village. They say that the woman took her children and left after the shooting.
The woman later showed up at the police station with the children.
The children were unharmed.
Police learned that the boyfriend had custody of the children.
It is currently unknown how seriously the boyfriend was hurt in the shooting.
