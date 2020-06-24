Comments
CLAIRTON (KDKA) – A man wanted for a bank robbery was taken into custody in Clairton on Tuesday.
According to Allegheny County Sheriff’s Deputies, D’el Mackey at his girlfriend’s house in Clairton.
Mackey is accused of holding up the Huntington Bank in North Versailles in November.
Police say Mackey handed a note to the teller and then took off with cash.
They were able to identify Mackey through the use of bank surveillance footage and he was taken into custody without incident.
