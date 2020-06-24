CORONAVIRUS LATEST:Allegheny Co. Health Department Reports Another Large Jump, With 45 New Cases And 5 More Deaths
SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One teen is dead and another is injured after a train accident in South Fayette.

First responders and a county homicide vehicle are on scene near Wabash Avenue and Millers Run Road after reports of a person being struck by a train. Southbridge EMS and South Fayette Township police are also on scene.

(Photo Credit: KDKA’s Royce Jones)

Police have an area in the grass taped off.

South Fayette Township Police say three teens were walking on the tracks when the train came. Allegheny County’s homicide unit says a 15-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old girl was injured but is expected to survive.

The third teen — who county investigators say is a 15-year-old boy — was unharmed after laying down on the tracks to get out of the way.

KDKA is reaching out to the train company for a statement.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

