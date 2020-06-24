SOUTH FAYETTE, Pa. (KDKA) – One teen is dead and another is injured after a train accident in South Fayette.

First responders and a county homicide vehicle are on scene near Wabash Avenue and Millers Run Road after reports of a person being struck by a train. Southbridge EMS and South Fayette Township police are also on scene.

Police have an area in the grass taped off.

CONFIRMED: South Fayette Twp. Police say 1 teen has died after a train accident along Millers Run Rd. Another teen was injured and another unharmed after laying down on the tracks to get out of the way. @KDKA https://t.co/53QuLgUuW4 — Royce KDKA 🖥 (@roycejonesnews) June 24, 2020

South Fayette Township Police say three teens were walking on the tracks when the train came. Allegheny County’s homicide unit says a 15-year-old girl died and a 17-year-old girl was injured but is expected to survive.

The third teen — who county investigators say is a 15-year-old boy — was unharmed after laying down on the tracks to get out of the way.

KDKA is reaching out to the train company for a statement.

