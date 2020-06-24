PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – There will be plenty of sunshine expected today with highs in the upper 70s.

It wouldn’t be a typical summertime day without at least a chance for rain and there will once again be a chance today. This time, rain is forecasted to occur along a gravity wave emanating out of an upper low situated in Ontario, Canada.

Most of the rain will be situated in an east-west line just south of Pittsburgh.

Those showers will be spotty and won’t last very long but isolated, weak thunderstorms with lightning will be possible, so it is imperative to stay weather aware.

Humidity levels will be down overall and that means temperatures will feel fantastic. Humidity stays low through Friday with the rain chances remaining low.

The weekend will see a return of humidity and heat with Saturday’s highs likely reaching into the upper 80s. Afternoon rain and storms are expected on Saturday and all-day rain possible on Sunday.

