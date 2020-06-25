PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny Airport Authority is implementing the second phase of its PIT Safe Travels program at Pittsburgh International Airport now that passenger traffic is picking up.

The program includes enhanced safety and cleaning protocols to protect against Coronavirus, like mandatory face coverings, social distancing markers, protective shields at counters and UV cleaning robots.

As the second phase rolls out, the airport is now also preparing to reopen concessions, parking lots, the alternate security checkpoint and more, based on the volume of passengers.

Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis said in a news release, “With the gradual increase of passenger traffic, we’re working closely with our tenants and partners to identify areas of the terminal that make sense to reopen as travel demand grows. Public safety and customer service remain our top priorities, and we will continue to implement best practices and follow all public health guidelines to boost health and safety measures throughout the airport.”

According to the Airport Authority, the phase two protocols include:

• Concessions – a number of airport shops and restaurants are expected to reopen following a phased approach and in accordance with state health department guidelines and Airport Authority policies. (Read here for a current list of open concessions)

• Parking – The airport’s long-term parking lot will reopen on Thursday, June 25, while the Extended Term lot will remain closed. Prices for long-term and short-term parking will continue to be offered at discounted rates of $8/day and $16/day. Additionally, travelers can begin making parking reservations on June 25 for bookings between the dates of June 26 – Sept. 30, 2020.

• Alternate Security Checkpoint – The alternate security checkpoint is expected to be open during limited hours (Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays between the hours of 4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.) Please note: these hours are subject to change. Additionally, an outdoor monitor showing TSA wait times has been installed outside the entrance of the Alternate Security Checkpoint.

• Global Entry Enrollment – The CBP Global Entry enrollment office, located on the third floor of PIT’s Landside Terminal, will reopen for in-person interviews beginning on July 7. Read here for more information on Global Entry.

• Train, Walkways Reactivated – The second train between the Landside and Airside Terminal, as well as moving walkways to the long-term parking lot, have been reactivated for passenger convenience.

Officials say they are also installing Pittsburgh-theme signage and floor markings around the airport to encourage social distancing and reconfiguring seating. They are also putting in personal protective equipment vending machines in the Landside Terminal.

Don’t worry yinz, we’ve got you covered with special floor markings in ‘Pittsburghese’ to offer guidelines on 6-foot distancing! #PITSafeTravels pic.twitter.com/rxO2Ysoe3Z — Pittsburgh International Airport (@PITairport) June 25, 2020

Airport officials say the number of passengers tripled from April to May – from 32,400 to 92,500. However, that is still down 89% from pre-pandemic levels.