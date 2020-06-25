PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 37 new Coronavirus cases Thursday, but no additional deaths.

The number of cases county-wide stands at 2,321 since March 14. This includes 2,181 confirmed cases and 140 probable cases.

Officials report that 378 patients have been or are presently hospitalized among all cases, with six more patients hospitalized since Wednesday’s report. Of the hospitalized patients, 146 of them have needed care in the ICU, and 72 of them have required treatment with a ventilator.

The death toll stands at 184, with 172 confirmed deaths and 12 that are probable. A probable death is when a person had not had a positive test for COVID-19.

Deaths have been in individuals ranging in age from 23-103. The youngest patients being 23 and 42 years of age. The median age of those who have died is 84.

The Health Department says 53% of all Coronavirus patients are female, and 47% of them are male.

The highest number of cases remains in the 25-49 age bracket with 35%. The 65 and older age group has the second highest number of cases at 29%, and the 50-64 age group is third at 25%.

Here is the age breakdown:

00-04 – 20 (1%)

05-12 – 28 (1%)

13-18 – 41 (2%)

19-24 – 183 (8%)

25-49 – 806 (35%)

50-64 – 577 (25%)

65 + — 666 (29%)

Health officials say, as of Wednesday’s report, 49,432 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 across the county.

