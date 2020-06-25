CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – The Center Township tax collector is accused of stealing more than $600,000 in taxpayer money over 9 years.
According to court paperwork, Jeanne Bowser stole more than half a million dollars while she was in the elected position of tax collector — money that belonged to the Central Valley School District and Center Township.
Police say when they interviewed Bowser, she allegedly admitted to writing herself checks and putting the money into her own account. She told police she estimated she stole about $500,000.
And she told police she planned on paying it back, court paperwork alleges.
An audit given to police said 673 checks were written over a 9-year period. The first check was dated on Dec. 21 2011 and the last one on Aug. 7 2019, police say. The total came to $622,686.83.
Bowser is facing nine counts of theft and nine counts of receiving stolen property.
