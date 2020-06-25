PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It will be another pleasant and dry day expected across the area with some small isolated showers over the course of the late afternoon.

The area continues to be dominated by an upper trough that is keeping humid summer conditions away from Pennsylvania. The trough is impressive on satellite imagery with the dip extending from Minnesota down to southern Missouri and Kentucky and then back up through West Virginia.

Similar to yesterday, our area will be in a position where we see divergent air loft. This will create lift, and along with daytime heating will likely lead to another round of very isolated rain and maybe even a weak storm.

These showers will not last long.

Other than the low rain chance, today will another comfortable day with highs near 80.

The driest day of the next several will likely be tomorrow with nearly everywhere forecasted to be dry.

Rain chances increase on Saturday and Sunday with heavy rain being possible from Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

Both days will see highs in the mid-to-low 80s.

