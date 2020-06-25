JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Hall of Fame Game scheduled for August 6 between the Steelers and Cowboys is being canceled.

Schefter also reported that the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is being postponed.

It was scheduled for August 8 and former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu were among those being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

According to Schefter, the enshrinement ceremony will be scheduled for some time in 2021.

