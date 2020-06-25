CANTON, Ohio (KDKA) – According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Hall of Fame Game scheduled for August 6 between the Steelers and Cowboys is being canceled.
The Dallas Cowboys-Pittsburgh Steelers preseason opener at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, on Aug. 6 is being canceled and the Hall of Fame’s enshrinement ceremony on Aug. 8 is being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, league sources told ESPN.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 25, 2020
Schefter also reported that the Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is being postponed.
It was scheduled for August 8 and former Steelers Head Coach Bill Cowher and former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu were among those being enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
According to Schefter, the enshrinement ceremony will be scheduled for some time in 2021.
