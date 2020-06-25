Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Brewing Company has teamed up with a Pittsburgh-based coffee roaster to create Iron City Bean.
Last month, the Pittsburgh Brewing Co. teamed up with Press House and released Iron City Bean. Iron City Beer describes the Nine to Five Blend as “roasted low and slow to a robust medium-dark.”
Pittsburgh Brewing Company is best known for Iron City Beer and IC Light.
You can buy the beer online, and their Facebook page says the coffee has recently hit the stores. The Brew House in Gibsonia is the first to have it.
