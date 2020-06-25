Comments
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) — Police say a 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Swissvale.
On Thursday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2000 block of Noble Street.
Police say first responders and law enforcement learned the victim ran to the 7500 block of Center Street.
He was taken to a local hospital for a gunshot wound and later died at the hospital, police say.
Anyone with information is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.
