PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mario Lemieux and Sidney Crosby are the two best No. 1 picks in the NHL Draft since 1980, according to NHL.com.

NHL.com looked back at the top picks in every draft since 1980, and Lemieux was the unanimous No. 1 selection. Crosby came in at No. 2.

“The Pittsburgh Penguins’ Hall of Fame center and likely Hall of Fame center were the no-brainers among the 12 voters for the top two spots in this week’s Super 16,” NHL.com said.

Washington Capitals star Alexander Ovechkin was No. 3, followed by Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid.

Lemieux was the No. 1 pick in 1984 and played his entire career with the Penguins. He finished with 1,723 points, 690 goals and 1,033 assists. He was a 1997 inductee into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Crosby, a three-time champion in his 15 seasons with the Penguins, has tallied 1,263 points in 984 career games. He was the No. 1 pick in 2005.

NHL.com said 12 staff members ranked each pick, assigning point totals to each.

