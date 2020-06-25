Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — UPMC Children’s Hospital is asking for help reuniting a beloved stuffed animal with its owner.
The toy zebra has pink accents and is wearing a ballerina tutu.
It was left behind in the Radiology Department waiting area at Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville last Thursday, June 18.
UPMC has posted a photo of the toy on Facebook in hopes of finding the child who lost it.
If you recognize the zebra, you are asked to get in touch with UPMC in order to arrange a reunion.
