NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking into what happened when a neighbor allegedly shot and killed the family dog of the Allegheny Valley Regional police chief.

The dog was a 1-year-old Dutch Shepherd allegedly shot and killed by a neighbor who said the dog was attacking him.

The incident happened on the 300 block of Black Oak Drive in Natrona Heights. The dog was the family pet of Allegheny Valley Regional Police Chief Michael Naviglia.

“I’m shocked,” says John Slobada, another one of the chief’s neighbors. “Nothing ever happens around here. It’s just amazing.”

The 1-year-old dog named Tammy was in the front yard of the family home when a neighbor allegedly shot the animal when it came onto the street as he and his wife were walking.

Slobada told KDKA’s Ross Guidotti the dog would bark, but he never witnessed it being aggressive toward anyone.

Chief Naviglia has a K-9 partner and it resides in the family home. However, that animal was on duty this morning with the chief.

The chief declined to comment on the incident, but did say Tammy is not, nor has Tammy ever been, trained to be aggressive or act in a police or tactical role.

Because the animal briefly left the chief’s property, it’s unlikely any charges are in the offing.

The chief did not want to go on camera but said the loss is particularly tough on his two children.