PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More than 200 people who prepared and served meals at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center are now jobless.
The permanent layoffs attributed to coronavirus go into effect Aug. 1.
Levy Premium Foodservice Limited Partnership, located in Chicago, is laying off 203 employees.
Right now, in the “green” phase of Gov. Tom Wolf’s reopening plan, large gatherings over 250 people are prohibited.
