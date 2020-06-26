PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh native Joe Manganiello joined KDKA’s Bob Pompeani and Rich Walsh on Friday’s edition of “Living Room Sports.”

Manganiello’s career has taken him from Carnegie Mellon University to California. But these days, he has been staying inside “quarantining out here in Los Angeles with my wife and our little dog,” he said.

Manganiello is married to model and actress Sofia Vergara from the television show “Modern Family.”

A native of Mt. Lebanon, Manganiello still finds time to come back. “My mom lives in Mt. Lebanon still. I come back and visit her a lot,” he said. “I’m an honorary member of the Rooney family, so I come back for games all the time, and to see my friend Thomas Tull”

Tull is a film producer, a minority owner of the Steelers and was in Manganiello’s wedding party.

Manganiello reflected on his time growing up. “The older I get, the more I look back fondly to having been as lucky as I was to grow up in Mt. Lebanon,” he said. “What an incredible town.”

Manganiello has been to several Steelers games but he discussed what it was like being at Super Bowl 43 against the Arizona Cardinals.

“It felt like the whole city of Pittsburgh drove to Tampa or flew to Tampa and hung out for the whole weekend even though they didn’t have tickets or hotel rooms,” he said.

As a diehard Pittsburgh sports fan, Manganiello talked about his love for the game and his favorite players.

“Mario Lemieux, I think is the most important Pittsburgh sports figure of all time,” Manganiello said.

Manganiello has been focusing on trying to get back to normal by staying home.

“It’s been tough for a lot of people and I think there’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” said Manganiello. “I’m just doing my bit to stay home and hopefully decrease the curve so we can all head back out and watch some football.”

