Belle Vernon – Belle Vernon-based trash collection service County Hauling announced today it has finalized the purchase and installation of technology to create “Smart” Garbage Trucks.

Now, select County Hauling trucks have tablets mounted inside that map the driver’s route, video every pickup and make an electronic note of each to ensure excellent customer satisfaction. The technology solution called “Routeware” was a nearly $150,000 investment.

“We are a growing, locally-owned company,” said Alex Sulkowski, a director at County Hauling’s parent company Noble Environmental. “We are thrilled to be able to better service communities with the help of this new technology.”

Noble Environmental, parent company of County Hauling and Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill is also using CNG Trucks is some communities.

“Compressed Natural Gas Trucks are actually powered by the same garbage they collect every day,” said Rich Walton, CEO of Noble Environmental.

Noble Environmental collects the gas from trash at Westmoreland Sanitary Landfill, cleans it, and creates the natural gas that powers their trucks.

To learn more about renewable energy and community outreach initiatives at Noble Environmental, please visit

www.nobleenviro.com.