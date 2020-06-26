MCCANDLESS, Pa. (KDKA) – A North Hills restaurant is closing until further notice after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

An employee at the North Park Lounge in McCandless has tested positive for coronavirus, the owner says. The employee last worked on Saturday.

#BREAKING Confirmed positive coronavirus case at North Park Lounge on Babcock. Restaurant is closed until further notice. @KDKA This coming after Allegheny Co. reports 61 new cases.https://t.co/YsFVgB88pI pic.twitter.com/Iz7ZWX1Qbn — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 26, 2020

The owner says the restaurant is taking an “aggressive stance” like they did back in March, temporarily closing that location.

A statement from the owner goes on to say a new air filtration system is continuously disinfecting the restaurant, but cannot protect staff from getting the virus somewhere else.

“Once we feel 100% certain that our environment is safe, we will open back up. I would like to thank all of our customers for your continued support, loyalty and understanding during these times,” the statement finishes.