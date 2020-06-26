Comments
YOUNGSTOWN (KDKA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Nova Sheridan in Youngstown, Ohio.
Authorities say she was abducted by 23-year-old Kahlil Sheridan.
He is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, standing 6’2″, weighing 210 pounds.
He is driving a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with a temporary Ohio tag K418739.
Nova was last seen on Thursday, June 25 at just before 11:30 p.m.
Anyone that sees the vehicle or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.
