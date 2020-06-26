JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Child Abduction, Kahlil Sheridan, Nova Sheridan, Ohio, Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN (KDKA) – An Amber Alert has been issued for 1-year-old Nova Sheridan in Youngstown, Ohio.

Photo Credit: Ohio Amber Alert

Authorities say she was abducted by 23-year-old Kahlil Sheridan.

He is described as a Black male with black hair, brown eyes, standing 6’2″, weighing 210 pounds.

Photo Credit: Ohio Amber Alert

He is driving a dark blue 2008 Volvo S60 with a temporary Ohio tag K418739.

Nova was last seen on Thursday, June 25 at just before 11:30 p.m.

Anyone that sees the vehicle or has information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments