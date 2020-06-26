ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of the Pittsburgh Motel in Robinson Township.
Police from a number of agencies canvassing the Pittsburgh Motel on Route 60. Robinson Twp Chief says County Police have taken over this investigation and the road is closed. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/StgBPW44dW
— Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 26, 2020
Police from several law enforcement agencies canvassed the Pittsburgh Motel on Route 60, which had been shut down. The road was closed and traffic backed up on both sides.
Robinson Township Police say county police took over the investigation. The call came into 911 just before 11:30 a.m.
County homicide detectives say a 48-year-old was found shot dead in the parking lot.
Witness told KDKA’s Nicole Ford they heard up to four gunshots as two men came out of a motel room and one collapsed in the parking lot. One witness says the other man ran up Steubenville Pike away from the motel.
One person has been detained, but no charges have been filed. Homicide detectives are investigating and police are collecting evidence.
Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.
