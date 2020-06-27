Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenage boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Mt. Washington.
According to police, the teenager was found shot multiple times in the 100 block of Wyoming Street.
No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.
