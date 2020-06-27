JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenage boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot multiple times on Mt. Washington.

According to police, the teenager was found shot multiple times in the 100 block of Wyoming Street.

No arrests have been made and a suspect has not been identified.

