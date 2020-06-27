Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident along Ohio River Boulevard early Saturday morning.
Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA the accident was reported just before 6:45 a.m.
Route 65 in Sewickley is closed at Walnut Street because of a crash. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/QQRoLCgfLM
— Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 27, 2020
Police and paramedics responded to the scene of the accident.
The two people injured were taken to Allegheny General Hospital.
KDKA was told that their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.
Ohio River Boulevard had been blocked off between White Avenue and Ferry Street in Sewickley at the scene of the accident before being reopened.
