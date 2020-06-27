JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident along Ohio River Boulevard early Saturday morning.

Allegheny County 911 dispatchers tell KDKA the accident was reported just before 6:45 a.m.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene of the accident.

The two people injured were taken to Allegheny General Hospital.

KDKA was told that their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening.

Ohio River Boulevard had been blocked off between White Avenue and Ferry Street in Sewickley at the scene of the accident before being reopened.

