PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Presumptive top selection Alexis Lafreniere will have to wait a little bit longer to find out his NHL destination.

Chaos reigned at the NHL draft lottery, with the No. 1 pick still up for grabs in a second lottery drawing.

The eight teams that lose in the qualifying round of the playoffs have an equal chance of drafting first.

The Kings got the second pick, the Senators the third thanks to 2018 trade with San Jose and the league-worst Red Wings dropped to fourth.

Ottawa has the third and fifth picks and is the first team since 2000 with two selections in the top five.

The Pittsburgh Penguins are set to face the Montreal Canadiens in the qualifying round. Should they lose the series, they will be entered into the lottery to win the right to the first overall pick in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft.

(TM and © Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)