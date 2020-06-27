PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a May 2013 murder of 1-year-old “Baby Marcus.”
Police arrested 22-year-old Gregory Parker of Wilkinsburg on Saturday.
Parker is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy, four counts of aggravated assault, and gun charges.
In May 2013, two adults and a baby were shot at a picnic area in the 2300 block of East Hills Drive. The two adults survived but “Baby Marcus,” who was 15 months old at the time, died.
Investigators found that “Baby Marcus’s” aunt attempted to shield him from the gunfire but a bullet struck her in the back, traveled through her body, and fatally struck “Baby Marcus” in the chest, killing him.
The case has been active for eight years and police say they are still investigating.
Parker is currently being housed at the Allegheny County Jail.
Police are asking anyone with more information regarding the case to call detectives on the Violent Crims Unit at 412-323-7161.
