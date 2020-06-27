WELCH, W. Va. (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say a volunteer firefighter accused of setting a blaze that killed a fellow fireman has been charged with murder and arson.
A criminal complaint shows that 36-year-old Robert Lee Beckner was charged with first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree arson on Thursday.
An investigator with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office wrote that Beckner confessed to setting a blaze at his own home in Iaeger last weekend.
Officials said 42-year-old Russell Roberson was responding with the local volunteer fire department when he was fatally injured while attempting to save a man nearby.
It’s unclear whether Beckner has an attorney who can comment for him.
