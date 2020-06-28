JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning accident in Duquesne.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch confirmed to KDKA that police were at the scene of an accident along North Second Street.

The accident took place just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

