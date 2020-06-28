DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — At least two people were taken to the hospital following an early morning accident in Duquesne.

Allegheny County 911 dispatch confirmed to KDKA that police were at the scene of an accident along North Second Street.

The accident took place just before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Police say 3 vehicles were involved the crash @KDKA pic.twitter.com/qowTID8X0y — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) June 28, 2020

Three vehicles were involved in the accident.

Police are investigating what caused the accident.

