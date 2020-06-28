Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Shots were fired at a Port Authority bus Sunday morning.
A Port Authority spokesperson confirmed shots were fired at one of its Route 8 Perrysville buses at 9th Street and Fort Duquesne Boulevard. One of the bullets hit the bus on the left side below a window while another shot struck the vehicle above the rear wheel.
No one was injured in the shooting. Passengers were on the bus at the time.
Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.