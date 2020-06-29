PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – AMC Theatres is pushing its reopening date back to July 30.

On Monday, the company announced 450 U.S. locations will reopen at the end of the month, instead of July 15, as part of a phased reopening plan to get more than 600 theaters up and running by early August.

Taking into account the newly scheduled release dates of @DisneysMulan and @TENETFilm, AMC will pushback two weeks and resume theatre operations beginning Thursday, July 30, in time for a theatrical slate commencing in August. — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) June 29, 2020

The company said on Twitter it took into account the newly rescheduled release dates of “Mulan” and “Tenent.”

“We continue to devote extraordinary resources into our plan to operate our theatres with a hyper commitment to the safety and health of our guests and associates, notably in the United States through our new AMC Safe & Clean initiative,” said AMC CEO and President Adam Aron in a press release.

“Our theatre general managers across the U.S. started working full time again today and are back in their theatres gearing up to get their buildings fully ready just a few weeks from now for moviegoers. That happy day, when we can welcome guests back into most of our U.S. theatres, will be Thursday, July 30.”

There are several AMC locations around Pittsburgh — like at the Waterfront, South Hills Village and Mt. Lebanon Galleria — but the press release did not specify which 450 locations would be reopening.