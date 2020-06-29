JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:AHN, Allegheny Health Network, Coronavirus, Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, Coronavirus Outbreak In Pennsylvania: KDKA Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Local News, Mobile Testing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network’s mobile Coronavirus testing lab will be available in several Pittsburgh area neighborhoods this week.

According to the Tribune-Review, the lab will be making stops in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Hazelwood, as well as in Clairton and Duquesne.

The testing lab will be available at the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

  • Monday, June 29 — Hill District — Pittsburgh Housing Authority — 2435 Chauncey Drive
  • Tuesday, June 30 — Clairton — City Hall — 551 Ravensburg Boulevard
  • Wednesday, July 1 — Hazelwood — Hazelwood Family Health Center — 4915 Second Avenue
  • Thursday, July 2 — Duquesne — Duquesne Elementary School — 300 Kennedy Avenue

Patients wishing to be tested should be experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath.

A physician’s order is not required for appointment.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 412-687-7348.

Comments