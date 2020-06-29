Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network’s mobile Coronavirus testing lab will be available in several Pittsburgh area neighborhoods this week.
According to the Tribune-Review, the lab will be making stops in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, Hazelwood, as well as in Clairton and Duquesne.
The testing lab will be available at the following locations from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
- Monday, June 29 — Hill District — Pittsburgh Housing Authority — 2435 Chauncey Drive
- Tuesday, June 30 — Clairton — City Hall — 551 Ravensburg Boulevard
- Wednesday, July 1 — Hazelwood — Hazelwood Family Health Center — 4915 Second Avenue
- Thursday, July 2 — Duquesne — Duquesne Elementary School — 300 Kennedy Avenue
Patients wishing to be tested should be experiencing symptoms such as cough, fever, and shortness of breath.
A physician’s order is not required for appointment.
Patients can make an appointment by calling 412-687-7348.
