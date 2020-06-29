JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Burgatory on the North Shore is temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

The restaurant said a worker and a friend tested positive on Monday.

The employee last worked on Thursday, and the restaurant will be closed for cleaning until Tuesday at 5 p.m.

“We are taking this time to deep clean and sanitize our entire restaurant and will follow Allegheny County Health Department recommendations to ensure the safety of our entire crew and guests before reopening,” Burgatory said on Twitter.

