PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Another near normal day is expected today with high temperatures in the mid-80s and lows near 60 degrees.

High temperatures are forecasted to be a little higher today than yesterday even though the air mass will be cooler overall.

Basically, the main thing us meteorologists do is track air masses. Some are warm, and some are cooler. Some are humid, and some are not. Fronts separate different air masses.

Last night, we had a cool front that swept through. Behind that front was a slightly cooler and drier air mass that is now in place.

The more stable air will mean no rain is expected today.

And while the air mass is technically cooler, it’s also drier and will require less sunshine in order to see high surface temperatures equal to or higher than yesterday’s high of 83.

Long story short, I am forecasting a high today of 85 degrees.

The only issues for today are some pockets of fairly dense fog in places where it rained yesterday.

This means that places mainly south of I-70 are where the fog is most likely to be seen this morning.

While today will be dry, it looks like you can keep the umbrella at home through the work week with the lowest of rain chances for every afternoon through Friday.

The rain chance is a little higher on Saturday, with rain and storms expected to be around through the afternoon on Sunday.

