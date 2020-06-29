PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — PPG Paints Arena is asking for people who purchased tickets for concerts at the arena to “hold on to their tickets.”

Several concerts at the arena have been rescheduled, and tickets for those concerts will still be considered valid by PPG Paints Arena. Janet Jackson, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and Harry Styles are just a few of the artists whose concerts at PPG Paints have been rescheduled due to the Coronavirus.

“We appreciate your patience during this time, and we will continue to update and provide details on our website as they become available,” the arena said in a tweet.

You can check out a list of the rescheduled concerts here.