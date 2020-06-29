Comments
FARRELL, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside of Farrell Sportsman Club over the weekend.
On Monday, the Farrell Police Department said the shooting happened on Saturday at approximately 2:40 a.m outside the club on Emerson Avenue.
It was reported to police that a fight broke out inside the club, and a large group of people went outside into the parking lot, where shots were fired.
Police say the three victims, one man and two women, received treatment.
Call the Farrell Police Department at 724-983-2720 with any information.
