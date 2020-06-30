Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC will open their 2020 season on ESPN2.
The Riverhounds will play their first match against Louisville City FC on ESPN2 on July 12. The kickoff time is to be determined.
They will be the first professional sports team from Pittsburgh to resume playing games since the coronavirus pandemic halted sports.
“We are excited to kick off our 2020 season with a nationally televised match on ESPN2,” owner Tuffy Shallenberger said in a release. “The national stage will mark a tremendous opportunity for our club to return to play. We are looking forward to playing soccer again and beginning our 2020 season.”
