PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Historic heat could be heading our way.

For today, we are looking at highs in the mid-to-upper-80s with humidity levels in the moderate range.

Rain chances appear relatively low today through the weekend so there will be little in the way of relief from the heat outside.

Looking ahead we will see high temperatures similar to today’s high on Wednesday and Thursday.

It appears we get a surge of heat moving in for Friday and temperatures in the 90’s look possible for the day.

It could be the first of several straight days in the 90s.

Looking at the seven day forecast, I have temperatures in the 90’s on Friday, Saturday forthe Fourth of July, Sunday, and Monday.

While it’s never wise to assume temperatures reach the 90’s here in Pittsburgh, numbers coming in from model data shows a strong chance of each of these days hitting the 90’s.

If we hit the 90’s for four straight days, it would be the longest stretch of 90’s in a row in Pittsburgh in nearly 2 years.

If you continue to look at long range data, it points to several 90 degree days next week.

We could very well be in a position that next Monday we are looking at a string of 90 degree days in a row.

We could be looking at how many more we may see before the stretch of hot weather comes to an end.

