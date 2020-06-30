Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating an early morning assault that took place in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Rhine Place after receiving reports of an assault that was taking place around 3:00 a.m. early Tuesday morning.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim lying on the sidewalk.
Police say he appeared to have been struck in the face as well as in the head.
He was bleeding from the head with bruising on his face.
Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital in stable condition.
No arrests have been made and police are continuing to investigate.
