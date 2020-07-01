PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, makes a Red, White and Blue Trifle perfect for the Fourth of July!

Red, White And Blue Trifle

Ingredients:

1/4 cup plus 2/3 cup sugar

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 teaspoon almond extract

1 premade angel food cake, cut into 1-inch slices

1 pound cream cheese, at room temperature

2 cups heavy cream, at room temperature

2 pints blueberries (more is necessary)

2 pints strawberries (more if necessary), hulled and sliced

Directions:

Heat 1/4 cup sugar, the lemon juice and 1/4 cup water in a saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves. Remove from the heat and stir in the almond extract. Cut the Angel Food Cake into 1-inch cubes and place them in a large shallow pan. Lightly drizzle the cake cubes with the syrup – do not soak them – just a light drizzle will do.

Beat the remaining 2/3 cup sugar and the cream cheese with a mixer on medium speed until smooth and light. Add the cream and beat on medium-high speed until smooth and the consistency of whipped cream.

Arrange half of the cake cubes in the bottom of a 13-cup trifle dish. Sprinkle evenly with a layer of blueberries.

Dollop half of the cream mixture over the blueberries and gently spread. Top with a layer of strawberries.

Layer the remaining cake cubes on top of the strawberries, then sprinkle with more blueberries and top with the remaining cream mixture.

Finish with the remaining strawberries and blueberries, arranging them in a decorative pattern. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.

Serves: 10