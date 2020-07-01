HARRISBURG (KDKA) — As Coronavirus case numbers rise in the region, state officials have just launched a new online dashboard that puts the numbers into perspective.

It compiles the numbers on a week-to-week basis. From week to week, it shows the difference in confirmed cases, the rates of positive tests, the hospitalization rate and even the number of patients on ventilators county by county.

“This dashboard provides the entire community with early warning to changes in COVID-19 infection so that we can take action to prevent spread,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Recent increases in COVID-19 cases in parts of the state have shown the need for Pennsylvanians to continue to take simple steps to prevent the spread of this virus. Wear a mask, wash your hands frequently, maintain social distancing and stay home if you are sick.”

