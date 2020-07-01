PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue will host a free drive-thru vaccine clinic and food distribution event next weekend.
On July 12, core canine and feline vaccines will be free and additional vaccines will be available for purchase.
The event is from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. at the Shelter’s East End Campus. Ellie’s Pet Food Pantry will distribute the pet food to those in need.
“Pet owners will arrive, park and remain in their vehicle, and receive a number in line,” Humane Animal Rescue said in a release. “Only vaccinations will be offered at the drive-through clinics; tests, nail trims, and exams will not be available without an appointment. Dogs will be vaccinated through the car window, cats must be in a carrier.”
“*Free Core Vaccines include Rabies and DHPP for canines, and Rabies and FVRCP for felines. Canine vaccines offered: Rabies (FREE), DHPP (FREE), Boredtella Intranasal ($11.00), Leptospirosis ($12.50), Lyme ($20.00), and Canine Influenza ($35.00). Feline vaccines offered: Rabies (FREE), FVRCP (FREE), and FeLV Vaccine ($18.00),” the release added.
You must log in to post a comment.