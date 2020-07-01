PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – 11-year-old Khila Stinson of McKeesport has intractable epilepsy but thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, she has gifted a shopping spree to her favorite store: Justice.

The majority of her shopping spree was done online due to the coronavirus pandemic but volunteers still wanted to give her an in-person experience.

On Tuesday, Justice at The Waterfront opened just for Khila and her family.

Once she was done shopping, she was paraded around the shopping plaza in a limo as her family, friends, and Make-A-Wish staff members and volunteers cheered her on.

From there, they rode in the limo back to McKeesport where the parade continued. The limo drove past her school and teachers cheered, and then stopped at her favorite pizza shop – Broadway Pizza.

Broadway Pizza in honor of her wish donated $2,500 to Make-A-Wish when she arrived.

All throughout Khila’s wish, she made sure to work hard to raise epilepsy awareness by buying several purple items, which is the official color of epilepsy awareness. She also carried a sign to help share her cause.

You can see more about Khila’s wish or help grant more like them by visiting the Make-A-Wish website.