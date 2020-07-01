HARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – Masks are now mandatory in all public spaces in Pennsylvania.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Wednesday the order was signed by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.
Masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home, the governor says. The order — which you can read here — takes effect immediately.
#COVID19 UPDATE: In Pennsylvania, masks must now be worn whenever anyone leaves home.
This is essential to stopping the recent increase in #COVID19 cases in Pennsylvania.
More about this requirement: https://t.co/86fURayk6c pic.twitter.com/XuK38ALi2V
— Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 1, 2020
“It is essential that Pennsylvanians wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release.
“While cases increase in some areas, we cannot become complacent. My mask protects you, and your mask protects me. Wearing a mask shows that you care about others, and that you are committed to protecting the lives of those around you.”
The order requires face masks to be worn in several different settings, including if you’re outdoors and can’t stay 6 feet away from people who aren’t family members, if you’re inside a public place or if you’re at work.
There are exceptions that can be found in the order. People with exceptions aren’t required to show documentation.
A press release goes on to say the order will be sent to state and local officials, as well as law enforcement and others “tasked with education about the order for those not in compliance.”
