PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This year, Pittsburgh Public Safety’s Fourth Of July plan looks a lot different.

Public Safety says Pittsburgh Police and law enforcement agencies will be out Saturday, but instead of making sure the large crowds of people are safe, they’ll be looking to enforce social distancing and public mask-wearing, as well as break up large groups.

“This is certainly going to be a unique Independence Day in Pittsburgh, and not necessarily in a positive way,” Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich said in a press release.

“We all know that these are uncertain and trying times. But if we can pull together as a city and each of us do our part to keep ourselves and our neighbors safe, hopefully we can come together as a city next year and have a Fourth of July celebration that no one will ever forget.”

Coronavirus has put the damper on a city-sponsored fireworks show, mass gatherings and going to the bars for drinks this Fourth of July.

As Allegheny County continues to see days of record-breaking coronavirus case increases, Pittsburgh Public Safety reminds people to follow pandemic guidelines: social distance, wear a mask, wash your hands, avoid large crowds and stay home if you’re sick.