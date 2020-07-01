Comments
SHENANGO TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Firefighters had to cut a car door off of a car in order to rescue the occupants following a crash in Lawrence County.
Two cared collided at the intersection of Baldwin and Aikens Roads and Route 422 in Shenango Township.
Four people total were involved in the crash, two were taken to UPMC Jameson in New Castle and two were taken to a Youngstown-area hospital.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
