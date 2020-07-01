JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Before he gets back on the baseball diamond, Pirates’ pitcher Steven Brault was once again on stage.

Well, sort of.

Brault teamed up with the Broadway cast of “Hadestown” to sing a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” on a video call.

He was joined by stars of the show, Andre De Shields, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yevette Gonzalez-Nacer.

This isn’t Brault’s first foray into Broadway, in April he released a debut album that covered Broadway songs called “A Pitch To Broadway.”

Brault was a vocal performance major at Regis University.

