PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Before he gets back on the baseball diamond, Pirates’ pitcher Steven Brault was once again on stage.
Well, sort of.
Brault teamed up with the Broadway cast of “Hadestown” to sing a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” on a video call.
He was joined by stars of the show, Andre De Shields, Jewelle Blackman, Kay Trinidad, and Yevette Gonzalez-Nacer.
This isn’t Brault’s first foray into Broadway, in April he released a debut album that covered Broadway songs called “A Pitch To Broadway.”
Brault was a vocal performance major at Regis University.
So excited to announce this crossover project between #Broadway And #MLB! During this quarantine we partnered with the amazing cast and band of @hadestown to make our own version of Wait For Me and Take Me Out to the Ballgame! So many awesome guests and singers and musicians and then @bell.josh19 who I dragged into this whole thing. Thank you Anais so much for putting this together you’re incredible! Stay safe and everything will be back soon!
