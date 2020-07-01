Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A woman was rushed to a local hospital after she was shot in the leg in Troy Hill.
The shooting happened just after 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday night on Claim Street.
According to police, officers on the scene applied a tourniquet to the woman’s leg until medics arrived to transport her.
Police said three men were seen running from the area after the shooting.
The woman’s condition is unknown at this time.
