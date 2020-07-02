MYRTLE BEACH (KDKA) – A popular Pittsburgh vacation spot now has a mask requirement. The city of Myrtle Beach made it mandatory to wear masks in some public places on Thursday.

It was announced on Twitter city council voted to make face masks mandatory in certain retail and food service businesses. The order takes effect Thursday just before midnight. It’ll stay in effect for 67 days.

#MyrtleBeach City Council voted to require face masks in certain retail and food service businesses. The executive order takes effect at 11:59 p.m., Thursday, July 2 and will remain for 67 days. pic.twitter.com/Y0N2K4LE2o — City of Myrtle Beach (@MyrtleBeachGov) July 2, 2020

CBS affiliate WBTW reports masks don’t have to be worn on the beach if there’s six feet of space between groups, which can’t exceed 10 people.

In Allegheny County, health officials are blaming bars and travelers for record-breaking spikes in coronavirus cases.

The health department says Myrtle Beach, Houston, Nashville, Miami, Tampa and Naples “came up multiple times” during case investigations into new coronavirus patients.

Near the end of June, health officials in northern West Virginia traced dozens of cases back to Myrtle Beach.

County officials do say if travelers go to a place with a high number of positive coronavirus cases, it’s recommended that they quarantine for 14 days and get a test when they return home.

The Allegheny County Health Department director also says to wait at least three days to get tested after returning from a coronavirus hot spot. She says that if a traveler tests too soon, they could miss detecting the virus and get a positive result.

