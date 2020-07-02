HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 832 new cases of Coronavirus on Thursday, in addition to 25 more deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 88,074 since Wednesday’s report.

“Our latest data shows that the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing across the state,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “The virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system.”

The Health Department says all 67 counties in Pennsylvania have had cases of COVID-19. Current patients are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.

The statewide death toll has reached 6,712.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

There are 702,199 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 634 unconfirmed or probable COVID-19 cases. In nursing homes, 17,856 resident COVID-19 cases and 3,316 employee cases, bringing the total number of cases in those facilities to 21,172. In total, 4,590 residents have died from COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Around 6,706 healthcare workers have been diagnosed with the virus.

To see the state’s county-by-county breakdown of cases and deaths, visit this link.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the yellow or green phase of reopening.

