Comments
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is joining a network of other mayors across the United States pushing for guaranteed payments for low-income individuals suffering from the pandemic.
According to this group of mayors, near 40% of Americans do not have enough money to cover a $400 emergency.
They also note that the median white worker makes nearly 28% more than the median black worker.
The idea of the direct payments is to provide an “income floor.”
You must log in to post a comment.