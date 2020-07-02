JULY 4th FIREWORKS:Click here for a list of local fireworks celebrations for the 4th of July
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is joining a network of other mayors across the United States pushing for guaranteed payments for low-income individuals suffering from the pandemic.

According to this group of mayors, near 40% of Americans do not have enough money to cover a $400 emergency.

They also note that the median white worker makes nearly 28% more than the median black worker.

The idea of the direct payments is to provide an “income floor.”

